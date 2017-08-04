'It's everything good and healthy that you would have in a breakfast.' (Source: 3TV)

These healthy breakfast cookies are great for on-the-go! (Source: 3TV)

These breakfast cookies are the perfect on-the-go option to get you and your family going in the morning.

"It's everything good and healthy that you would have in a breakfast," Melody Larsen, the owner of Sassy's Cafe & Bakery, said. "We're just doing it in cookie form. ... You can feel good about sending your kid to school having that for breakfast."

Ingredients

2 cups chopped pecans

3 cups old-fashioned oats

2/3 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup ground flaxseed meal

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 cup almond butter

1/2 cup coconut oil

1/2 cup blue agave nectar

2/3 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

1 cup golden raisins

1 1/2 cups semi sweet chocolate chips

Directions

Mix together all dry ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

In a separate bowl, mix together almond butter, coconut oil, blue agave nectar, brown sugar, eggs and vanilla. Mix until all ingredients are incorporated.

Add dry ingredients and mix together.

Fold in raisins and chocolate chips. Dough will be a thick consistency.

Scoop dough balls onto parchment covered baking tray and bake in 350-degree oven for 11 minutes.

Can be placed in an airtight container for up to five days. They freeze well!

Makes 3 dozen 2-ounce cookies.

Enjoy!

[MORE: Recipes | GMAZ Recipes | Your Life Arizona Recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.