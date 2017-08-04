Phoenix mobile home fire displaces three residents

Three people are displaced after a mobile home fire in Phoenix Friday morning. According to Phoenix Fire Department, neighbors called 911 after seeing flames near the rear of the house near 19th Avenue and Greenway Parkway.

The fire had spread to the interior of the mobile home by the time firefighters had arrived on scene, officials said. Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes, but the interior of the house suffered major damage.

The three residents of the home have been displaced by the fire and are working with Phoenix FD crisis response team.

Phoenix fire said there were no firefighter or civilian injuries. The cause of the fire is not known.

