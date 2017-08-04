ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 4-7)

Freeway improvement projects will require some closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Aug. 4-7), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed at 59th Avenue in west Phoenix for bridge construction at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 5) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 43rd and 51st avenues also closed. DETOUR: Please consider alternate routes. Westbound I-10 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Expect heavy traffic and delays. West and southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of I-17 is an alternate freeway route to consider.

Please consider alternate routes. Westbound I-10 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Expect heavy traffic and delays. West and southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of I-17 is an alternate freeway route to consider. Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight near 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 7) for bridge construction. Westbound I-10 also closed briefly at 59th Avenue as needed. DETOUR: Allow extra time and consider alternate routes. During any closure, traffic will detour along off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue.

Allow extra time and consider alternate routes. During any closure, traffic will detour along off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes between Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue from 5 a.m. to noon Saturday (Aug. 5) for overhead message sign work. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the work zone. Watch for highway workers and equipment.

Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the work zone. Watch for highway workers and equipment. Southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes overnight near Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 7) for freeway lighting maintenance. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the work zone. Watch for highway workers and equipment.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona's transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

