Phoenix Zoo to reopen after monsoon storm damage

Phoenix Zoo to reopen after monsoon storm damagePosted: Updated:
The Phoenix Zoo had to close its doors due to the monsoon storm damage caused on Thursday. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)
The Phoenix Zoo reported several downed trees, muddy walkways and flooding from the storm. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)
The Phoenix Zoo said for the safety of the animals, guests and staff, they will have to close the zoo while they clean up and repair the storm damage. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)
Phoenix Zoo to reopen after monsoon storm damageMore>>
Phoenix Zoo suffers storm damage
Phoenix Zoo suffers storm damage
The monsoon storm that hit the Valley Thursday afternoon forced the Phoenix Zoo to close its doors Friday to repair and clean up. Full story: http://bit.ly/2weDsATMore >
The monsoon storm that hit the Valley Thursday afternoon forced the Phoenix Zoo to close its doors Friday to repair and clean up. Full story: http://bit.ly/2weDsATMore >
Monsoon resourcesMore>>
Monsoon emergency phone book: Click-to-call links
Monsoon emergency phone book: Click-to-call links
We've put together an emergency phonebook with click-to-call links for you so you have the numbers you need when a monsoon storm hits.More >
We've put together an emergency phonebook with click-to-call links for you so you have the numbers you need when a monsoon storm hits.More >