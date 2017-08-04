Phoenix Zoo to reopen after monsoon storm damage

The Phoenix Zoo said for the safety of the animals, guests and staff, they will have to close the zoo while they clean up and repair the storm damage. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)

The monsoon storm that hit the Valley Thursday afternoon forced the Phoenix Zoo to close its doors Friday to repair and clean up.

After extensive clean up efforts by staff and volunteers, the zoo will reopen for its normal summer hours on Saturday and for Prowl & Play at 5:30 p.m.

"With an 'all hands on deck' effort today, significant progress was made in cleaning up the damage from the monsoon," said Linda Hardwick, director of communications at the Phoenix Zoo.

Hardwick said that Stingray Bay will remain closed because of damage to the canopy and the Enchanted Forest Playhouse area will remain closed as well as it will take time to remove the large eucalyptus tree from the area.

According to Hardwick, all of the animals were accounted for and are safe.

It took a couple of hours to count all of the animals and make sure they were safe, luckily, they still had several staff members at the zoo to account for the animals.

No visitors were in the park during the time of the storm due to the zoo's summer hours closing at 2 p.m.

"Luckily right now, there has been no structural damage to exhibits," said Hardwick. "So we are just seeing a lot of downed trees, litter debris, lots of flooding, mud in certain areas across certain trails, things like that."

Storm damage forced the zoo to close for four days in 2015.

The weather can’t stop us!



Thanks to the hard work of our staff and volunteers, the Zoo will reopen tomorrow (Saturday), August 5! pic.twitter.com/FFSWSsL9CL — Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) August 4, 2017

However, due to the storm that moved through the area this afternoon at about 5 p.m., the Zoo will be closed tomorrow, Friday, August 4. https://t.co/sBylwu1yHG — Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) August 4, 2017

To start, ALL ANIMALS are accounted for and SAFE. That's the good news! pic.twitter.com/zDAqHoQV6J — Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) August 4, 2017

