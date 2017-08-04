1 person killed in fiery crash in Chandler, teen possibly facing charges

Fire officials say a man in his 30's was pronounced dead at the scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person is dead and a teenage driver might be facing criminal charges in the wake of a fiery crash in Chandler early Friday morning, according to Chandler Fire, Health and Medical and the Chandler Police Department. Now police are looking for witnesses.

Chandler Fire officials say the crash involved two vehicles at Dobson and Warner roads. One of the two vehicles caught fire after the crash.

"A vehicle traveling northbound on Dobson Road collided with a vehicle traveling westbound on Warner Road," Detective Seth Tyler of the Chandler Police Department said in an email Monday afternoon. "The operator and lone occupant of the westbound vehicle died as a result of his injuries."

That victim, a man in his 30s according to fire officials, died at the scene and has not been identified.

[RAW: Amateur video of fiery crash in Chandler]

According to Chandler fire, bystanders pulled both victims out of their vehicles.

"The operator and lone occupant of the northbound vehicle, a juvenile, was released from the hospital with criminal charges pending," according to Tyler.

Police said there were several other vehicles passing through the intersection at the time of the crash.

"Investigators believe one or more individuals traveling in these vehicles may have witnessed the collision," Tyler said.

If you saw anything, please call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 and refer police report number 2017-096255. (Click phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

The intersection of Dobson and Warner roads was closed.

Fatal car crash closes warner and Dobson as Chandler PD try to determine what caused the collision #azfamily pic.twitter.com/zqj3MSrYd1 — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) August 4, 2017

