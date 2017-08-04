Phoenix PD confirm man shot inside Walgreen's pointed gun at employees, others

Phoenix police confirm the man shot by a bystander inside a Walgreen's drug store earlier this week did point a gun at employees and others and was armed with a second gun.



The armed robbery suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Stephen Holguin. Police say witness accounts all support the story that Holguin pointed a gun and demanded oxycontin inside the Walgreen's at 35th Avenue and Union Hills Tuesday night, shortly before 7 p.m., before a customer armed with his own gun shot Holguin.

[RELATED: Family of armed man shot, killed during robbery attempt seeking answers]



A police spokesman characterized the armed customer as a "good Samaritan in the right place at the right time."

According to investigators, there is nothing that indicates he will face charges.



We are not releasing the name of the shooter, but we talked with his wife at their Phoenix home. She said her husband was doing fine after the shooting and that there is no doubt that he acted in defense of himself and others in the store who were being threatened.

[RELATED: PD: 'Good Samaritan' shoots, kills suspect during armed robbery attempt]



We have learned that same "good Samaritan" was the shooter in another incident 9 years ago involving a man he suspected of trying to break into his car. The suspected car burglar took off in a truck and the "good Samaritan" gave chase and opened fire on the truck. The windows were shattered and bullets pierced the truck. The driver of the truck was struck and wounded by a couple of the bullets.



In that case, police believe the level of force used by the "good Samaritan" was excessive for the situation. He was arrested and booked for aggravated assault and unlawfully shooting a gun. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office refused to prosecute and formal charges were never filed.



Police believe the incident inside the Walgreen's was captured on store surveillance cameras. That video has not yet been released, but is expected to shed light on exactly what went on inside the store during the armed robbery and subsequent shooting.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.