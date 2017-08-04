Weak tornado south of downtown Phoenix; we have exclusive video!

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Horton, CBS 5 Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
and Royal Norman, 3TV Chief Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: National Weather Service) (Source: National Weather Service)
(Source: Mike Olbinski) (Source: Mike Olbinski)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The National Weather Service confirmed a weak tornado south of Downtown Phoenix. 

They have video and radar evidence, and we have exclusive video from well-known storm-chaser and photographer Mike Olbinski

It happened at 5:03 p.m. You can see the minor rotation on the radar

The last time a tornado was confirmed in the Phoenix area was on Oct. 6, 2015.   

RELATED STORIES

See the first photo of a tornado in Arizona

Funnel cloud forms in Scottsdale

Small funnel cloud (or 'gustnado') spotted near Rainbow Valley

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.