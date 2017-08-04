Weak tornado south of downtown Phoenix; we have exclusive video!

The National Weather Service confirmed a weak tornado south of Downtown Phoenix.

They have video and radar evidence, and we have exclusive video from well-known storm-chaser and photographer Mike Olbinski.

It happened at 5:03 p.m. You can see the minor rotation on the radar.

The last time a tornado was confirmed in the Phoenix area was on Oct. 6, 2015.

