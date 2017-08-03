Tree falls on Phoenix home after monsoon, crushes garage

A decades-old eucalyptus tree became a lawn ornament for Matt Johnson after Thursday's storm. 

"I left by the front door this morning but I came home to this," said Johnson.

"I got home and I was wondering how I was going to get in my house, because it's blocking the front door, blocking the back," he said. 

It caused his garage to cave in.

This is where all my tools are, where I do work sometimes, and it's all crushed," he said.

Neighbor Christine Brandell Melendez also was affected with the power outage that ensued.

"I start school tomorrow, I'm a teacher," she said, wondering when her air conditioning would come back on. 

