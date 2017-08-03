Bidwill comes to the rescue for Warner at Hall of Fame

The Cardinals rescued Kurt Warner's career. He rewarded the franchise with a trip to the Super Bowl in the final chapter of his Hall of Fame career. On Thursday night, Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill came to the rescue again for Warner.

The former Cardinals quarterback had a traveling party of 13 stuck in Chicago, trying to get to Canton, Ohio for the kickoff of Warner's Hall of Fame induction weekend.

The Cardinals played the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game and Bidwill had his private plane pick up the Warner contingent and get them to Canton on time.

Warner will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Saturday. His incredible story is well documented. Warner played in the Arena Football League and didn't start in the NFL until he was 28 years old. He led the Rams the Super Bowl and was the NFL's MVP, only to end up an after thought in New York. He resurrected his career in Arizona and was added to the team's Ring of Honor in 2014. He'll join the NFL's elite on Saturday, with his family by his side.

Ok, not much 4 name dropping but @united help a HOFer out - kids stuck at O'Hare & u have 1 flight to Clev so they can make it to our party? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 3, 2017

Problem solved: @AZCardinals President Michael Bidwill sending private ?? to Chicago to pick up stranded Warner traveling party of 13 https://t.co/qQcGcP9DNT — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) August 3, 2017

