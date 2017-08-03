Storms cause strip mall's roof to collapse in Phoenix

A portion of a strip mall's roof collapsed under Thursday's heavy rain near 44th Street and McDowell Road.

The collapse left a 25-square-foot hole in the roof above an unoccupied commercial unit between a Food City and a Mor Furniture store, Phoenix fire officials said.

More than 1.5 inches of rain fell near that intersection during Thursday's monsoon storm. The weight of the rain sent part of the roof caving in, said Phoenix fire Capt. Reda Bigler.

Rainwater spilled into both of the adjacent stores, which were occupied at the time, she said.

Firefighters set up evacuation zones. No one was hurt.

Both the Food City and the Mor Furniture store were closed as crews cleaned up.

