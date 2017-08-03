Mesa councilman responds to alleged statements about DUI arrest

Mesa City Councilman Ryan Winkle was arrested for a DUI in May. (Source: City of Mesa)

A Mesa city council member is answering to statements alleged in newly released court documents.

Ryan Winkle was convicted of a May 7 DUI where he was found to have a blood alcohol level of nearly three times the state’s legal limit. He has since served six days in jail and 49 days of home detention.

An affidavit has now been released, including sworn testimony from a City of Mesa employee who claimed to have had phone and text message conversations with Winkle shortly after his arrest.

In the affidavit, Mesa Public Information Officer Randy Policar, claims Winkle didn’t believe his arrest was “a big deal,” that body camera footage was “really not that bad,” and that Winkle planned to tell media “the cop was lying” and “the cop made it up.”

[PDF: Mesa officer Randy Policar's affidavit]

Winkle said Thursday some of the statements were taken out of context. He denied other statements.

“Never would I say that an arrest for DUI is not that big of deal,” says Winkle. “I've never disparaged the police."

Winkle admits he may have told Policar the arrest “would be good for me,” as stated in the court records, but he explained what he meant by saying that.

“I have a problem with alcohol in my life, so that's definitely good for me that I learned that,” says Winkle “It’s not a great way to learn that issue."

The Mesa City Council will decide in an August 31 hearing whether Winkle should step down. Winkle says he hopes the council will discipline him but allow him to continue to serve.

