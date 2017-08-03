Heavy rain, strong winds knock out power to thousands of customers

Power poles down near 36th Street and Shea (Source: Viewer photo)

Thursday's monsoon storms were so powerful they knocked out power to thousands of homes across the Valley.

The neighborhood near 36th Street and Shea Boulevard was one of the hardest areas hit, causing dozens of power poles to fall like "dominoes."

State Route 51 exit at Shea Boulevard will be closed for the next couple days because of some downed power lines.

APS said they will reimburse impacted customers for up to 40 lbs. of wet-bagged ice or 20 lbs. of dry ice. For more information on reimbursement, visit outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer/.

We’ll reimburse impacted customers for up to 40lbs of wet bagged ice or 20lbs of dry ice. More info at https://t.co/jAHCOHbfZV #monsoon2017 — APS (@apsFYI) August 4, 2017

CLOSED: SR 51 northbound ramps at Shea after power lines came down Thursday. It's expected to remain closed a couple days. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/LlwB3RGDeB — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 4, 2017

