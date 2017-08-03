Monsoon madness! Powerful storms pound the Valley

Power lines down near 36th Street and Shea (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Loop 101 and SR-51 in north Phoenix. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

It was monsoon madness Thursday!

Powerful monsoon storms brought heavy rain, flooding, wind, lightning and even hail to parts of the Valley Thursday afternoon.

[VIEWER VIDEOS: Monsoon storm soaks Valley]

[SLIDESHOW: Monsoon storm slams the Valley]

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the early evening rush hour.

[VIDEO OF THE NIGHT: Epic lightning and thunder in North Phoenix]

Penny-sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph were predicted.

The rains moved from the north Valley through town into the south and east part of town, leaving a path of damage in their wake.

[RAW VIDEO: Monsoon storms bring heavy rain to Phoenix]

Streets were flooded and some roads were closed.

[RELATED: Weak tornado south of Downtown Phoenix; we have exclusive video!]

Drivers on eastbound U.S. 60 at McClintock found themselves trying to navigate flooded freeway lanes. ADOT advised drivers to take an alternate route.

Even the airport was affected. For awhile, no flights were departing from Sky Harbor, and arrivals were limited. Jason Barry took to Facebook to show everyone flooding at Terminal 4.

[RAW VIDEO: Heavy rain hammers Tempe]

3TV/CBS 5 cameras on the ground showed slick streets, and our chopper shots showed threatening skies and ominous rain clouds circling the Valley.

"It's a monster thunderstorm," said our meteorologist Royal Norman. "It's huge."

[DRONE: Storm coverage in North Valley]

Power poles and lines were reported down around the Valley, causing some widespread power outages. More than 10,000 APS and SRP customers were affected by power outage in the Valley.

Despite warm temperatures that reached about 104 degrees in the afternoon, some moisture over the region generated the possibility for thunderstorms in the Valley Thursday night.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Monsoon 2017]

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Anthem, Cave Creek, Carefree and New River areas. NWS also issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Wellton, Tacna and Roll areas. NWS later issued alerts for Mesa, Gilbert and Tempe.

Talk about a close call! Manager at Albertsons tells me this light pole almost hit a customer loading his groceries in car pic.twitter.com/TGjpwy9dmT — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) August 4, 2017

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Maricopa County, AZ until 5:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/8tS9qo3agi — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 3, 2017

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Apache Junction AZ until 5:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/FvZuJ2Uvlb — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 3, 2017

Flash Flood Warning including Anthem AZ, New River AZ until 8:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/uplOubUuO3 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 3, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.