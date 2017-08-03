Monsoon madness! Powerful storms pound the Valley

Monsoon madness! Powerful storms pound the ValleyPosted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Loop 101 and SR-51 in north Phoenix. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Close call in an Albertson's parking lot (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Power lines down near 36th Street and Shea (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Powerful monsoon wreaks havoc around Valley
Monsoon madness! The Valley got slammed with storms throughout the late afternoon and early evening Thursday.More >
Monsoon emergency phone book: Click-to-call links
We've put together an emergency phonebook with click-to-call links for you so you have the numbers you need when a monsoon storm hits.More >
