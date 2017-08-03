PD: Man on 'spice' allegedly holds knife to baby's neck

Phoenix police say a man they believe was high on 'spice' allegedly held a knife to the neck of his 4-month old son.

Devon Staley, 18, faces charges of child abuse, disorderly conduct and assault.

Police say he held a kitchen knife to the throat of his 4-month-old son and threatened to kill him.

The child was not harmed.

Police say Staley also allegedly punched a neighbor "two times in the head" outside his home near 28th and Peoria avenues, for allegedly "getting involved in his family’s business."

According to the police report, Staley allegedly admitted to "holding a knife up to son's neck after smoking spice because he was feeling depressed."

