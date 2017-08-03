AAWL hopes to raise money for clinic expansion

The Arizona Animal Welfare League announced Thursday that it will be expanding its low-cost clinic this fall, thanks to a grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

Now, the shelter is looking to raise $30,000 by the end of this month to buy necessary medical equipment.

AAWL, the state’s oldest no-kill shelter, provides medical assistance (spay/neuter surgeries, mass removals, amputations, treatment for infections, etc.) to more than 4,500 homeless animals each year. It also provides low-cost veterinary services, through its on-campus clinic MDPetCare, to pet owners who are looking for affordable veterinary care.

About 7,000 clients have sought the clinic's help since it opened to the public in 2013.

AAWL hired two full-time veterinarians to support the expansion. But the agency has a wish list for equipment as well.

Below is a full list of medical equipment still needed.

More information is available at aawl.org/healingpaws.

• $9940 - Wet Dental Table - Dental issues can lead to life threatening cases. The $700 cap on dental services provides an affordable option for the public and those on fixed incomes to keep their animal healthy and save thousands of dollars.

• $3431 - Surgery Table - Another table will allow AAWL to expand the ability to perform vital surgeries to the shelter and public by almost 33 percent.

• $2140 - Pulse Oximeters (4): Necessary for monitoring animals during the 4,000+ surgeries we perform each year.

• $560 - Surgical Packs (20): The number of surgeries we perform each day is set by the number of surgery packs available.

• $520 - Water Blanket Pumps (4): As staff and volunteers care for our animals after surgery, water blanket pumps circulate warm water ensuring the safest and most comfortable recovery.

• $150 - Anesthesia Machine kits (6): The safety of animals is paramount, and these kits ensure their safety at their most vulnerable time.

• $50 - Stethoscopes (8): Every cough, limp, and whimper is investigated fully by trained staff, working in the kennels and clinic with their equipment to provide the best treatment option.

For more information on the AAWL, visit: www.aawl.org

For more information on the project, visit: aawl.org/healingpaws.

