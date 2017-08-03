AAWL hopes to raise money for clinic expansion

AAWL hopes to raise money for clinic expansionPosted: Updated:
Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.
It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.More >
Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife
Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.More >
Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones
Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.More >
Dog possibly dragged by car in Surprise recovering
A dog found in Surprise with nasty wounds is recovering thanks to the man who found him.More >
VIDEO: Series of pit bull attacks in Tempe neighborhood leave residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They said recently there's been a surge of dog attacks.More >
VIDEO: PD: Woman rescued from trash truck in Phoenix
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was rescued from a Waste Management trash truck in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: 'Player of the Year' spends spring break working with dad
The Valley has a long list of basketball stars -- and Taylor Chavez is definitely on that list. She lead Valley Vista to back-to-back state titles and is the Gatorade "Girls Player of the Year." but surprisingly enough she's not spending her spring break celebrating.More >
Parents arrested for pouring hot oil on teen daughter
(Source: KSAT via CNN)More >
Iowa community mourns family of four found dead in Mexico
A town mourns after a family of four on vacation in Mexico is found dead. (Source: WHO-DT/Family photos/Facebook)More >
VIDEO: Enjoy the cool weather in Phoenix while it lasts
Phoenix should enjoy the cool weather while it lasts because the 90s are coming. Kylee Cruz has more.More >
