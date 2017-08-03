Fall butterfly exhibit to return next month

Fall and cooler temperatures must be right around the corner, since it's almost time once again for the butterflies to return to Desert Botanical Gardens.

The beautiful butterflies arrive at Gardens' fall butterfly exhibit on Sept. 30. They'll be there through mid-November.

Beneficial insects native to the Southwest region as well as other butterflies will join monarchs for the display that is always a favorite for adults and kids alike.

“Monarch butterflies are beautiful insects that undergo an incredible migration and are an important part of the desert. They are one of many insects that plants rely on and we are excited to share those with our visitors,” says Dr. Kim Pegram, an insect ecologist and exhibit specialist at the Garden.

The exhibit invites visitors of all ages to learn how they, too, can be a Plant Protector – supporting and protecting beneficial insects and pollinators.



WHEN: Garden is open daily and the butterfly exhibit is open Sept. 30 through Nov. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85008

COST: Butterfly Exhibit is included in general Garden Admission

Adults $24.95

Children $12.95 (3-17)

Garden members and children 3 years and younger are admitted free.

For more information, call 480.941.1225 or visit www.dbg.org.

