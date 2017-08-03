50 adoptable kittens headed from Phoenix to the Lone Star state

AHS partnered with the SPCA of Texas to send 50 cats to Dallas where there aren't enough kittens for adopters there.(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's road trip time for dozens of adoptable felines.

In an effort to save more lives, 50 kittens from the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) hit the road on Sunday for a 15-hour trip to Dallas to find their new forever homes at the SPCA of Texas.

Right now, the Arizona Humane Society is running at full-capacity with 800 cats in its care. (That includes both cats at the shelter and those waiting in foster homes.) It's an all-time high within the AHS' 60-year history.

"We had a lot of great success with our adoption special two weekends ago," said Ashleigh Goebel, a spokeswoman with the Arizona Humane Society.

"But still there is just an overcapacity of cats. It barely put a dent in the influx of felines we see during kitten season, which is about nine months of the year."

With shelters here in the Valley overcrowded and experiencing the same effects of Phoenix’s “kitten season,” AHS has not only held adoption specials to help open up space, but has also decided to branch out across state lines to partner with the SPCA of Texas to provide them with felines for adopters who are eagerly awaiting to take home a kitty friend!

Based on the age-old theory of supply and demand, 50 cats will be relocated and transported to Dallas where there aren’t enough kittens to supply interested adopters.

Goebel said they see cats coming to their shelters during the summer months. She added that there is not enough space for the kittens in their shelters.

As AHS continues to save more lives than ever before, this will significantly and positively impact the flow of animals into the shelter and free up kennel space so that other cats who are currently waiting in AHS foster hero homes can return to AHS and head to the adoption floor.

The kittens will arrive in Dallas on Monday afternoon.

More information about AHS adoptable pets is available online.

