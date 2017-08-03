50 adoptable kittens headed from Phoenix to the Lone Star state

Posted: Updated:
AHS partnered with the SPCA of Texas to send 50 cats to Dallas where there aren't enough kittens for adopters there.(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) AHS partnered with the SPCA of Texas to send 50 cats to Dallas where there aren't enough kittens for adopters there.(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: Arizona Humane Society) (Source: Arizona Humane Society)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

It's road trip time for dozens of adoptable felines.

In an effort to save more lives, 50 kittens from the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) hit the road on Sunday for a 15-hour trip to Dallas to find their new forever homes at the SPCA of Texas.

Right now, the Arizona Humane Society is running at full-capacity with 800 cats in its care. (That includes both cats at the shelter and those waiting in foster homes.) It's an all-time high within the AHS' 60-year history.

"We had a lot of great success with our adoption special two weekends ago," said  Ashleigh Goebel, a spokeswoman with the Arizona Humane Society. 

"But still there is just an overcapacity of cats. It barely put a dent in the influx of felines we see during kitten season, which is about nine months of the year."

With shelters here in the Valley overcrowded and experiencing the same effects of Phoenix’s “kitten season,” AHS has not only held adoption specials to help open up space, but has also decided to branch out across state lines to partner with the SPCA of Texas to provide them with felines for adopters who are eagerly awaiting to take home a kitty friend!

Based on the age-old theory of supply and demand, 50 cats will be relocated and transported to Dallas where there aren’t enough kittens to supply interested adopters.

Goebel said they see cats coming to their shelters during the summer months. She added that there is not enough space for the kittens in their shelters.

As AHS continues to save more lives than ever before, this will significantly and positively impact the flow of animals into the shelter and free up kennel space so that other cats who are currently waiting in AHS foster hero homes can return to AHS and head to the adoption floor.

The kittens will arrive in Dallas on Monday afternoon.

More information about AHS adoptable pets is available online.

Want to see more animal stories? Visit our Critter Corner Special Section.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>

  • Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:45:55 GMT
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

  • Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:59:39 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

  • Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:12:30 GMT
    Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >
    •   