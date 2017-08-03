Mesa police officer rescues dog stuck in a canal

A dog is reunited with his owner after he was saved from a canal with the help of a Mesa police officer and an observant citizen.

The dog, named Sparky, was out for a walk with his owner, John, when Sparky noticed spotted ducks in the canal.

The pup allegedly leaped into the canal without any warning.

[WATCH: Mesa Police Officer rescues dog from canal]

His owner reportedly rushed down the steps, but lost sight of Sparky as the dog drifted downstream.

John says that he feared he would never see Sparky again.

John is a Vietnam War veteran suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He says that even though Sparky was adopted over a decade prior, after his original owners died from cancer, it was Sparky that took him in.

[FACEBOOK: City of Mesa Police Department recognizes officer that saved a dog]

"Sparky is my guy. He's my mental health," said John. "If I had sight of him in that canal, it would have been both of us in there."

Bryan Yeager, a Mesa citizen, saw Sparky fighting for his life, and after 30 minutes of struggling to get him out, he contacted the Mesa Police Department for help.

"This is Officer Goodrich saving a dog on Aug. 1, 2017 on the canal near the A's stadium. He responded within minutes," said Yeager. "I had been trying for 30 minutes to save this dog who was out of strength."

Officer Goodrich was able to quickly fish Sparky out of the canal and pull him to safety.

Concerned for his welfare, another officer transported Sparky to a nearby animal hospital. Thankfully, Sparky was microchipped and was soon reunited with John.

Today, Sparky is resting, recuperating from his intense struggle.

When asked how it feels to have a second chance with Sparky, John said, “I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s all wonderful. It’s a miracle.”

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.