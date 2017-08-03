Officials seize $326,00 worth of fentanyl and meth at U.S. Border

Another day, another drug seizure at the Mexican border.

On Tuesday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a 49-year-old woman who was allegedly trying to smuggle $326,000 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States. This happened at the Nogales Port of Entry.

According to a release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the woman tried to enter the U.S. through the Dennis DeConcini crossing.

When her Chrysler sedan underwent canine inspection, officials discovered over 67 pounds of meth (worth $202,000) and about eight pounds of fentanyl (worth $124,000).

Once the drugs were seized, the woman was turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations, the release said.

