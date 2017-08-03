'Bonded' besties get adopted together at County shelter

PHOENIX

Even man's best friend needs his own best four-legged buddy sometimes.

Meet Bonnie and Clyde, a "bonded" pair of besties who were up for adoption at the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) shelter. The pair has found their forever home and they get to stay together.

The Hayes family saw their story on Instagram and knew they had to have them.

"Their bond is so special," said Lindsay Hayes.

The shelter really wanted them to find a home together because they are truly bonded to one another.

The two pups were brought in by a stranger who found them together and we realized they are "close."

They were kept together in a kennel, and it wasn't long before everyone could tell they were inseparable.

Staffers tell us they are ALWAYS together, even when sleeping.

Clyde (the smaller one) will sit on Bonnie's back when they are sitting still. He will also ride on her back when they walk around.

People can come in weekdays 11 a.m.to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends to find other adoptable pets.

The shelter is located at: 

2500 S. 27th Avenue
(27th Avenue, South of Durango)
Phoenix, AZ 85009

 602-506-7387

