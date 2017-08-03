20 firefighters battle mobile home fire in north Phoenix

Some 20 firefighters from the Phoenix Fire Department battled a stubborn blaze at a mobile home Thursday morning.

The flames started just before 10 a.m. at the Orangewood Village mobile home park near 26th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

When crews arrived, the home was fully involved in flames.

The fire had apparently started in the attic of the manufactured home.

The homeowner was not there at the time of the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

There's no word yet on the cause.

Phoenix Fire working mobile home fire 26th Ave and union hills pic.twitter.com/xui0q7SCt4 — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) August 3, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.