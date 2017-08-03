Surveillance video released of naked man walking through a Tempe Walmart

Surveillance video has been released of a man's naked stroll through a Tempe Walmart on July 4. Robert Kanoff is seen walking through the garden center and sporting goods area at around 11 p.m. wearing nothing but a pair of shoes.

Tempe Police say Kanoff admitted to taking drugs and being dropped off by two friends who thought it would be funny if he went streaking through the store.

Kanoff is facing charges of indecent exposure, possession of dangerous drugs and disorderly conduct.

