Company accused of discharging contaminated water in Arizona

Company accused of discharging contaminated water in ArizonaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Series of pit bull attacks in Tempe neighborhood leave residents scared
VIDEO: Series of pit bull attacks in Tempe neighborhood leave residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They said recently there's been a surge of dog attacks.More >
VIDEO: PD: Woman rescued from trash truck in Phoenix
VIDEO: PD: Woman rescued from trash truck in Phoenix
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was rescued from a Waste Management trash truck in Phoenix.More >
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was rescued from a Waste Management trash truck in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: 'Player of the Year' spends spring break working with dad
VIDEO: 'Player of the Year' spends spring break working with dad
The Valley has a long list of basketball stars -- and Taylor Chavez is definitely on that list. She lead Valley Vista to back-to-back state titles and is the Gatorade "Girls Player of the Year." but surprisingly enough she's not spending her spring break celebrating.More >
Parents arrested for pouring hot oil on teen daughter
Parents arrested for pouring hot oil on teen daughter
(Source: KSAT via CNN)More >
Iowa community mourns family of four found dead in Mexico
Iowa community mourns family of four found dead in Mexico
A town mourns after a family of four on vacation in Mexico is found dead. (Source: WHO-DT/Family photos/Facebook)More >
VIDEO: Enjoy the cool weather in Phoenix while it lasts
VIDEO: Enjoy the cool weather in Phoenix while it lasts
Phoenix should enjoy the cool weather while it lasts because the 90s are coming. Kylee Cruz has more.More >
Phoenix should enjoy the cool weather while it lasts because the 90s are coming. Kylee Cruz has more.More >