Woman dead after being struck by large SUV in Phoenix

A woman is dead after being struck by a large SUV early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.

The woman was crossing 27th Avenue when she was struck by an SUV traveling northbound on 27th Avenue in the curb lane.

She was transported to the hospital with life-threating injuries but succumbed to her injuries.

Northbound and southbound lanes on 27th Avenue will be closed between Bethany Home Road and Missouri Avenue for the next few hours while Phoenix police investigate.

The driver remained on scene and was evaluated but showed no signs of impairment.

No citations were issued.

CLOSED: 27th Ave NB/SB between Missouri Ave and Bethany Home Rd due to a crash. Avoid the area.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) August 3, 2017

