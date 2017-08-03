Flames engulf unoccupied home in Phoenix

Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at an unoccupied house in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

According to Phoenix fire, crews responded to a working house fire around 3 a.m. at a home near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.

Phoenix FD said when crews arrived, the fire was already starting to vent through the roof.

Luckily, the house was undergoing a complete remodel and was unoccupied at the time.

A neighbor who was coming home after working a late shift noticed the fire and called 911.

There are no reported injuries and the fire remains under investigation.

Phoenix Fire crews respond to a house fire near 51st Ave Virginia. Home was in the middle of a remodel when the intense fire started. pic.twitter.com/2mBEmwqvf0 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 3, 2017

