Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by truck

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a truck late Wednesday night, according to Glendale police.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road for the pedestrian accident.

Police said a pedestrian was walking southbound in the crosswalk on 43rd Avenue when they were hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Bethany Home Road.

The pedestrian was transported with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and there is no impairment suspected, police said.

The intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road was shut down briefly while police investigated the accident.

