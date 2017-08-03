Ex-Phoenix Union High School District controller is indicted

A former controller of the Phoenix Union High School District has been indicted for alleged tax fraud. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A former controller of the Phoenix Union High School District has been indicted for alleged tax fraud.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Julie Kendall is accused of tampering with payroll information for herself and another employee to receive an extra $19,716 in fraudulent federal and state tax refunds.

Prosecutors say Kendall allegedly reduced the amount of taxable income on their W-2 forms to receive a larger refund from December 2012 to January 2016.

The scheme was uncovered when the falsified retirement contributions exceed the federal retirement contribution limit, causing the district to issue checks totaling $8,400 for the excess amount.

Kendall is facing 12 felony counts including fraudulent schemes and artifices, computer tampering, violation of duties of a custodian of public monies, and aiding in preparing false tax documents.

[PRESS RELEASE: Former Phoenix Union High School District Employee Indicted]

[PDF: Indictment]

Former Phoenix Union High School District Employee Indicted https://t.co/WnhDSbWd8R @arizonaago — AZ Attorney General (@arizonaago) August 2, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.