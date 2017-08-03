Tempe district to print teen crisis phone number on all student IDs

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

One Valley high school district is addressing the issue of teen suicides by putting resources directly on their student identification cards.

On Monday, 3,000 students will fill the halls at Corona Del Sol High School in Tempe. But they'll notice something different on their IDs: the phone number for Teen Lifeline

Many experts believe social media is partly to blame for many negative emotions among teens. 

[RELATED: Student shoots self at Corona del Sol High School]

"There's a chemical addiction to the dopamine they get from the likes and followers," said Katey McPherson, who has four girls who will go to Corona Del Sol. She's also with the teacher-training organization The Gurian Institute.

"A lot of kids feel connected, but we're seeing a lot of emotional isolation, anxiety, self-harm from the constant comparing," McPherson said. 

That rumination is taking a heavy toll on our community.

"In three separate districts that neighbor my home, three children committed suicide in the last 10 days,'" she said.

Two years ago, Corona student Marcus Wheeler took his own life on campus, tweeting right before. 

Now, if any student in the Tempe Union High School District needs help, all they have to do is look at their ID.

"I heard a kid say, 'If I post something online or make a mistake, the whole school knows about it versus it going away in a few days," said Corona Del Sol principal Nathan Kleve.

Accompanying the sticker, Kleve said, is a conversation in the classroom about what makes the peer counseling with Teen Lifeline different. 

"If there's something we can do to work with their parents or students to prevent just one or any more from happening we'll do what we can," Kleve said. 

The district also created a website with more resources. Click here for more information.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lindsey ReiserLindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.

Click to learn more about Lindsey

Lindsey Reiser

Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.

Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.

She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.

Hide bio