Tempe district to print teen crisis phone number on all student IDs

One Valley high school district is addressing the issue of teen suicides by putting resources directly on their student identification cards.

On Monday, 3,000 students will fill the halls at Corona Del Sol High School in Tempe. But they'll notice something different on their IDs: the phone number for Teen Lifeline.

Many experts believe social media is partly to blame for many negative emotions among teens.

"There's a chemical addiction to the dopamine they get from the likes and followers," said Katey McPherson, who has four girls who will go to Corona Del Sol. She's also with the teacher-training organization The Gurian Institute.

"A lot of kids feel connected, but we're seeing a lot of emotional isolation, anxiety, self-harm from the constant comparing," McPherson said.

That rumination is taking a heavy toll on our community.

"In three separate districts that neighbor my home, three children committed suicide in the last 10 days,'" she said.

Two years ago, Corona student Marcus Wheeler took his own life on campus, tweeting right before.

Now, if any student in the Tempe Union High School District needs help, all they have to do is look at their ID.

"I heard a kid say, 'If I post something online or make a mistake, the whole school knows about it versus it going away in a few days," said Corona Del Sol principal Nathan Kleve.

Accompanying the sticker, Kleve said, is a conversation in the classroom about what makes the peer counseling with Teen Lifeline different.

"If there's something we can do to work with their parents or students to prevent just one or any more from happening we'll do what we can," Kleve said.

The district also created a website with more resources. Click here for more information.

