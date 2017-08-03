Young men injured in small plane crash were passionate flyers

The plane went through a fence and lodged into a tree alongside a road leading to the airport. (Source Phoenix Fire Department)

Family members of the two men who were seriously hurt in a plane crash near Deer Valley Airport say they both had a love of flying.

Brody Burnell, 18, was flying the plane while Chandler Riesterer, 22, was the passenger when the plane went down just east of the airport on Tuesday. They crashed through a fence and into a tree alongside 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, firefighters said.

Both men had to be pulled from the wreckage. They are both in critical condition

The photo that family members gave 3TV/CBS 5 features the same plane that crashed.

Riesterer's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical expenses.

On the web page, his family says, "Chandler is very passionate about aviation and loves to fly. He is also very determined and persistent [sic] and we are hoping that will help him in his recovery. He was weeks away from graduating from GCU but that will have to be put off for now."

Riesterer's family says, "He is currently in the ICU and has already had multiple surgeries and CT scans for broken bones and head trauma. He will have to have many additional surgeries and a lengthy period of rehabilitation before he will be able to walk and function normally."

Burnell's loved ones have also made him two GoFundMe pages, but they are asking to keep them circulating among close friends and family only.

