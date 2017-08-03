Family of armed man shot, killed during robbery attempt seeking answers

Briana Holguin says she was close with her uncle 30-year-old Stephen Holguin. He's the man Phoenix police say was shot and killed by an armed customer as he was trying to hold up a Walgreens for Oxycontin Tuesday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The family of a gunman who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery is questioning whether his death was justified. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The family of a gunman who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery is questioning whether his death was justified.

"We just wish this day had never happened, that we didn't get this phone call in the middle of the night. We're all just trying to get through this and try our best to be strong," said Briana Holguin.

[RELATED: PD: 'Good Samaritan' shoots, kills suspect during armed robbery attempt]

Briana Holguin says she was close with her uncle 30-year-old Stephen Holguin. He's the man Phoenix police say was shot and killed by an armed customer as he was trying to hold up a Walgreens for Oxycontin Tuesday night.

"Even though ya, he was in the wrong, our family is also grieving for this and trying to understand why he did it," she said.

Briana says Holguin was a caring guy who loved his family very much.

Recently though, he'd fallen on hard times. He was unemployed and homeless despite his family's efforts to help.

When asked if addiction may have led him to the pharmacy, Briana said she didn't know.

Twenty-four hours after his death, there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

The family consulted with their attorney to see what their options are as far as potentially holding the man who shot Holguin accountable.

They were given advice on what to ask detectives about.

"Try to see what actually went on in there because we haven't seen anything or heard anything, they just told us the basics that he was shot twice," said Briana.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.