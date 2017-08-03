Arizona nonprofits could receive unclaimed jackpots

The Gila River Hotels and Casinos plan to donate a year's worth of unclaimed jackpots.

Arizona-based nonprofits will have to apply to receive a share of the funds.

The exact amount hasn't been tallied yet, but organizations like Habitat for Humanity say it could be the best kind of house win.

"We would use the money to build decent, affordable homes, or renovate or remodel homes for people who need them, for deserving families right here in the Valley," said Jason Barlow of Habitat for Humanity.

Barlow said building a new home from scratch in Arizona costs about $100,000.

Organizations have until Aug. 18 to submit a letter of consideration.

Interested organizations were told to contact Manuel Hernandez, the community liaison for Gila River Hotels and Casinos. He could be reached by email at Manuel.Hernandez@wingilariver.com or phone at 800-946-4452, extension 7347.

