WWII-era grenade found northeast of Flagstaff

A WWII-era grenade was found at a construction site in northern Arizona. (Source: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

Crews found a hand grenade in a construction area northwest of Flagstaff on Wednesday morning.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said its deputies were called to Schuff Steel in Bellemont around 9 a.m.

Crews found the grenade partially exposed above ground while installing new equipment in an industrial area, CCSO said.

The area was evacuated and deputies secured the scene.

The WWII-era hand grenade appeared to be intact, deputies said.

Members of the Flagstaff Police Department Bomb Squad and Navajo Army Depot (NAD) Explosive Ordnance Division then arrived at the scene.

The grenade was put in an explosives-safe container and taken to the Navajo Army Depot, where it was scheduled to be destroyed.

No one was hurt.

