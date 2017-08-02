Sen. Flake knocks immigration proposal

Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat, said the measure would only increase illegal immigration. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Kelli Ward, a Republican challenging Flake for his seat next year, disagrees with Flake's position and urges lawmakers to vote for the bill. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake on Wednesday knocked his party's latest effort to slash the number of immigrants coming to the United States.

The Republican-backed RAISE Act cuts the number of legal immigrants admitted into the U.S. by 50 percent over 10 years.

It also sets up a merit-based immigration system that gives potential immigrants with higher job skills a greater chance of getting into the country legally.

"We need to make sure we are responsive to the needs of our economy, and I’m concerned that drastic cuts to the number of immigrants fails [sic] to meet that goal,” Flake said in a statement.

The bill has languished in the Senate since February and will likely have a hard time getting the 60 votes it needs to clear the Upper Chamber.

"You know, I think the RAISE Act is the exact right direction our country should be taking. It's going to modernize and make our immigration system much smarter," she said Wednesday.

Ward is a former state lawmaker who unsuccessfully challenged Sen. John McCain last year.

