Glendale PD: Woman shoots in self-defense during road rage incident

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot during a road rage incident in Glendale, police said.

According to Sgt. Scott Waite with Glendale PD, the incident began at 67th and Olive Avenues. Waite said the vehicle that was cut off followed the other vehicle to 59th Avenue and Bell Road where a physical altercation took place.

During the altercation, Waite said that a passenger was punched in the face and the driver exited the vehicle telling the suspect she was armed with a handgun and to back away.

The suspect then approached the armed driver and punched her in the face and continued to assault her, putting her into a headlock, Waite said.

The driver continued to tell the suspect to stop fighting or she would shoot. The suspect continued the assault and the victim shot her one time, ending the fight.

Waite said good Samaritans provided first aid while the police were called. The suspect was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the shooter stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

