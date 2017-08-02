USPS dedicates stamp collection to 'protect pollinators'

The U.S. Postal Service is debuting a new collection of stamps to protect monarch butterflies and western honey bees.

The western honey bee accommodates agricultural growing season around the nation, pollinating a third of the food we eat including fruits and vegetables, but recently pollinator populations have been threatened.

“Bees, butterflies and other pollinators sustain our ecosystem and are a vital natural resource,” USPS Judicial Officer Gary Shapiro said.

More honey bee hives have been plagued by parasite mites and Colony Collapse Disorder, a condition that disorients bees and causes them to abandon their hives.

We must protect them, said Sharpiro.

The "Protect Pollinators" stamp collection is being issued on Aug. 3 as a Forever stamp. Forever stamps are equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Stamp collectors and general consumers can purchase first-day-of-issue postmarks at United States Post Office locations, online or by calling 800-782-6724.

New stamps at your local post office highlight the beauty and importance of pollinators: https://t.co/0FCjqA7aap #bees #butterflies pic.twitter.com/GOEGmQrxF7 — US Fish and Wildlife (@USFWS) August 7, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.