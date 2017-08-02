SLIDESHOW: Downtown Mesa's murals

SLIDESHOW: Downtown Mesa's muralsPosted: Updated:
- Downtown Mesa murals
- Downtown Mesa murals
- Downtown Mesa murals
- Downtown Mesa murals
- Downtown Mesa murals
- Downtown Mesa murals
- Downtown Mesa murals
- DES Mural - Hugo Medina
- DES Mural - Hugo Medina
- Downtown Mesa murals
- Downtown Mesa murals
- Downtown Mesa murals
- Downtown Mesa murals
- Downtown Mesa murals
- Melting building
- Melting building
- Melting building
- Milanos Mural
- Movie Mural
- MUG Mural
- MUG Mural
- MUG Mural
- Surf and Ski
- Surf and Ski - Cinderella
- State Farm selfie station with Mesa Heart Bird
- Prime Cut Mural
One of the many murals in Downtown Mesa. (Source: City of Mesa)
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -
Downtown Mesa is home to more than 36 sculptures and over 30 murals, all within 1 square mile.
