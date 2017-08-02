DPS plans crackdown on speeders along busy Valley roadway under construction

It's supposed to be a construction zone where drivers proceed with caution.

Instead, some motorists in the East Valley are feeling the need for speed along Pecos Road, site of the new South Mountain Freeway.

"They speed just as fast, if not faster than before," said driver Justin Fogel.

"I've noticed that people still haven't abided by the speed laws," said driver Lacey Morris. "They just go how they are used to, around 50 or 60."

The reduced speed limit was put in place as construction got underway for the new South Mountain Freeway that will connect Interstate 10 to the east and west Valley.

The makeshift four-lane stretch is a lot narrower than it used to be, making Pecos Road more dangerous if drivers go too fast.

Sgt. Jim Benitez of the Arizona Department of Public Safety clocked several cars going well over the 40 mph speed limit in just a few minutes.

One car was clocked going 67 mph.

"With so many distractions, when something happens you need to be going at a slower pace," said Benitez. "That way, you have time to react in case there's a hazard up ahead."

DPS is now planning more patrols along Pecos Road, hoping the added police presence will change some bad driving habits.

"You need to be more careful how you are driving," said Fred Tregaskes of Phoenix.

