SLIDESHOW: Seton Catholic star makes Notre Dame football team

A teen from Casa Grande wasn't given a scholarship but instead tried out for the Notre Dame football team and made it.

APP USERS: Click/tap here for photos

Former Seton Catholic star Brandon Garcia had no plans to go to Notre Dame or even play college football. That all changed when his girlfriend fell in love with the school.

Click/tap here for full story

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.