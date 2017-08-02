Tempe boy gets finger stuck in fidget spinner, warns about dangers

Rhodes is urging parents to throw the popular toys away. (Source: Cassie Rhodes)

A Tempe boy and his family hope their fidget spinner story stops others from going through their awful experience.

Sam Rhodes, 11, was at his grandma's house playing with an alloy metal Gengi fidget spinner he bought on Amazon with his allowance money when all of a sudden it slipped all the way down his index finger.

That was on July 11. He was able to remove everything but the center ring.

At first, he and his mom didn't think it was a big deal. They tried to remove it using dish soap and other tricks but failed.

The next day, they spent hours in two hospitals, Chandler Dignity Health and Banner Cardon Children's Medical Center.

Doctors at the first hospital couldn't remove it with a ring cutter. The materials it was made out of were too strong. Luckily, Cardon Children's Medical Center had seen a similar case and knew exactly what to do. The hospital's head of maintenance, not a doctor, sawed it off.

Cell phone video captures him crying while a hospital maintenance man sawed through it the next day.

"So basically I thought they were accidentally going to cut my finger," said Sam."I was yelling please stop because the pain was so intense."

Today, Sam's finger is no longer swollen and healing well.

"I'm done with these. I'm probably not going to play with them for a while," he said.

His mother, Cassie Rhodes, called it a terrifying experience. She's urging parents to throw the popular toys away.

"It's not worth the danger," she said. "It's not worth the traumatic event, throw them out. I'm throwing them out as soon as I'm done with the news and spreading the word."

His mom explained between two hospital visits, this all added up to thousands of dollars in medical bills, even with insurance.

