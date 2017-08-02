20 Cities in 20 Days: Mesa combines rich history with plans for bright future

The old Sunkist packing building stands near Broadway Road and Country Club Drive.(Source: Google)

Downtown Mesa is in the midst of a revival. It has added new restaurants and cultural venues, drawing residents and visitors to its historic downtown.

Worth Takeaway was voted top 100 places to eat in the U.S. by Yelp users recently.

Mesa has done it all without losing its historic character. Many of the new business have made their homes in historic downtown buildings.

Downtown is also home to more than 36 sculptures and over 30 murals, all within 1 square mile.

Brand new directories with self-guided sculpture and public art tour info in them are available at all the museums and in the Downtown Mesa Association office at 100 N. Center Street. You can pick them up at Visit Mesa, as well.

Mesa also has a rich citrus growing history.

At one point, more than 1 million crates a year moved through the city, making Mesa a citrus packing epicenter, rivaling Florida and California.

While most of the orchards have given way to houses, there are some active groves still in the city, and the Sunkist packing building still stands near Broadway Road and Country Club Drive.

