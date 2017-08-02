Customs and Border Protection seize $1.3 million in drugs

All suspects were arrested for smuggling narcotics and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigation. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection have seized more than $1.3 million worth of drugs during multiple weekend incidents. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The drugs included an assortment of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin that was alerted to by CBP narcotics-detection canines.

Friday evening, a 37-year-old Mexican woman was stopped at the Dennis DeConcini crossing in a Mazda SUV for inspection. A drug dog alerted to more than 19 pounds of heroin, six pounds of meth and almost six pounds of cocaine in the rear cargo area. The shipment of drugs was worth about $417,000.

Early Saturday, a 37-year-old Mexican man was stopped at the Mariposa cargo facility. Further inspection of his tractor-trailer revealed more than 1,600 pounds of marijuana hidden in wooden spools of cable. The amount of drugs was worth about $800,000.

On Sunday, officers stopped a 27-year-old woman at DeConcini crossing in a Ford SUV. In the vehicle’s front fender, officers found 18 pounds of meth, worth $54,000, and three pounds of heroin worth nearly $51,000.

Officers seized both the drugs and vehicles of the suspects.

All suspects were arrested for smuggling narcotics and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigation.

