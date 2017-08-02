Body found at Grand Canyon Nat'l Park believed to be missing TX woman

Park officials say Beadle was hiking with two children - ages 10 and 11 - who are safe and accounted for. (Source: Grand Canyon National Park)

Park officials say 38-year-old Sarah Beadle of Fort Worth had reservations to stay at the Bright Angel Campground on Tuesday, but didn't arrive. (Source: Grand Canyon National Park)

Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park said Thursday morning that a body believed to be 38-year-old Sarah Beadle was found Wednesday near the Black Bridge at the bottom of Grand Canyon, approximately three quarters of a mile from Phantom Ranch.

Beadle, of Fort Worth, was reported missing on Tuesday after she failed to arrive at the Bright Angel Campground.

They say she was hiking down the South Kaibab Trail and her backpack was found near the junction of the South Kaibab Trail and the River Trail.

Park officials say Beadle was hiking with two children - ages 10 and 11 - who are safe and accounted for.

They say Beadle is an experienced backpacker and hiker who last hiked at the Grand Canyon in 2002.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.