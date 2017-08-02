Rescued! Watch crews come to aid of hiker who fell off Cathedral Rock in Sedona

Sedona firefighters had to battle rain, lightning and darkness as they carried out a risky rescue of an injured hiker.

The hiker fell 15 to 20 feet off of Cathedral Rock in Sedona.

Firefighters posted the video of the dramatic rescue on the department's Facebook page.

As the washes began to rise in the pouring rain, it was a race against the clock to reach the victim.

But fire crews managed to get to the trailhead before the low water crossings became inaccessible.

Meantime, another hiker in the area provided care to the injured hiker until crews could reach them.

By this time, water was flowing knee-deep in the wash, but crews managed to get the hiker out safely before the rains picked up again.

Fire crews say the "lightning was constant throughout the rescue."

The patient was taken to a nearby hospital.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Monsoon 2017]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.