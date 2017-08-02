Jaime's Local Love: A Market Off Mill

A Market Off Mill (AMOM) is a new shared retail space located in Tempe, two blocks west of Mill Avenue. It features the works of 10 Valley vendors.

Shanel Smith is the shop owner and the daughter of some longtime entrepreneurs in the Valley.

Her parents own Honey Bear's BBQ, a Valley-owned favorite for three decades!

When Smith graduated from ASU, she knew she wanted to work for herself, just like her parents. She is a "maker" as well - finding cool vintage t-shirts and turning them into crop tops and bodysuits for women.

She ran the market circuit before deciding to open her own storefront in her hometown of Tempe and home to her college.

AMOM was created with the intentions of helping small businesses grow and give their customers a place to shop their product in person. All of the current vendors are online only companies OR found at markets and events around the Valley.

AMOM allows all 10 businesses to continue pursuing their own ventures while growing their company in a permanent storefront setting.

A Market Off Mill is a creative environment packed with unique items all local to Arizona.

You can find Adam Rabbit Jewelry, Iconic Cocktail, candles, skirts, leggings and so much more at AMOM.

AMOM opened its doors Tuesday, August 1 and will be holding workshops hosted by its vendors in the near future.

I love Smith's collection of things, her love of Tempe and entrepreneurial spirit.

And I love love love the Adam Rabbit jewelry as well-- from $20-35!!

A Market Off Mill

615 S. Farmers Ave. Unit 1002 Tempe AZ, 85281

Email: info@obsessedaz.com

Phone: 480-232-5640

Facebook/Instagram: AMarketOffMill



