UPDATE: Woman killed in Tolleson double shooting has been identified

Police were investigating a deadly shooting in Tolleson on Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Authorities are still searching for a man suspected of shooting two women in a Tolleson home on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police say 55-year-old Maria Castillo was shot and killed.

A second woman was shot and wounded and was taken to the hospital. She remains in critical condition.

[RAW VIDEO: Police briefing on deadly shooting]

Police said Valerio entered the home and shot the two women before fleeing the scene.

Police said there were three children, ages 10 to 14, at the home during the shooting. None of the children were injured.

Phoenix police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Jorge Luis Valerio.

Police said the victims are related and the suspect is known to the family.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

