Miraculously, minor injuries after wrong-way crash on I-10 in Chandler

Miraculously, two drivers suffered only minor injuries after a wrong-way crash on westbound Interstate 10 in Chandler late Tuesday night.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a male senior citizen, driving a small SUV, was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of the I-10 near Riggs Road, sometime after 11:30 p.m.

That driver has been identified as 70-year-old Joel Orris Lerbakken of Sun Lakes.

Just before colliding head-on with a young woman driving a New Mexico State University vehicle in the westbound lanes, one of the cars quickly diverted.

DPS says Lerbakken sideswiped the woman, causing her to go into the median and him to lose control, going into some bushes on the wrong side of the road.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and neither one was transported.

Lerbakken was booked for DUI, Endangerment and Criminal Damage.

The westbound lanes of I-10 were restricted to one lane while DPS investigated and cleaned up the scene.

