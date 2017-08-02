Miraculously, minor injuries after wrong-way crash on I-10 in Chandler

Miraculously, minor injuries after wrong-way crash on I-10 in ChandlerPosted: Updated:
Miraculously, two drivers suffered only minor injuries after a wrong-way crash on westbound Interstate 10 in Chandler late Tuesday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
A senior citizen sideswiped a young woman while driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 10. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
It is not clear if impairment was a factor or if the senior citizen was taking any medication during the time of the accident, DPS said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
