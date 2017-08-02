Woman suffers blisters after not wearing sunscreen

This is a scary reminder about how important sunblock is.

A woman spent a day in the sun floating on a lake in Washington without sunscreen and suffered severe burns.

"I know the sun burns, but I didn't think that it would be this catastrophic to where I'd have huge blisters, couldn't walk, swollen legs and just in pain," said Katelyn Shipley.

She said it started with some burning and then swelling and then huge blisters that crippled her.

"It hurt so bad to walk. I'd have to mentally prepare myself to get up and walk and I'd have to use things around me to help me," Shipley said.

She now has made it her mission to tell others not to make the same mistake.

