Dramatic end to chase in west Valley

Law enforcement moved in on a chase suspect and forced him out of his car and into custody in the west Valley on Tuesday evening. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Eric Fisher.

[RAW VIDEO: Aerials of end of pursuit in west Valley]

The pursuit came to an end in the area of 83rd Avenue and Virginia Avenue. Department of Public Safety troopers could be seen on video trying to open the doors once the vehicle was stopped. They then started hitting it.

[MUGSHOT: Eric Fisher]

The driver then opened the door and a trooper pulled Fisher out and he and another law enforcer took him to the ground. He was then taken into custody.

According to DPS, it all started when Fisher took off when troopers tried to stop him for a "hazardous moving violation" near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and Northern Avenue.

During at least some of the chase, Fisher wasn't going that fast.

When near the 83rd Avenue and Virginia Avenue intersection, Fisher allegedly got into the left-hand turn lane behind a white car and came to a stop. That's when two law enforcement SUVs came up on each side of him and law enforcement got out to take him in custody.

Fisher was booked on charges of unlawful flight and reckless driving.

It appears no one was hurt.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.