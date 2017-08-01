PD: 'Good Samaritan' shoots, kills suspect during armed robbery attempt

"At this point it seems to be a case of a good Samaritan in the right place at the right time," said Phoenix police Sgt. Jonathan Howard. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Witnesses told police that the male suspect was shot by a customer during the attempted hold up. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police say the man was trying to steal Oxycontin from the store. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A suspect was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery at a north Phoenix Walgreens Tuesday evening.

That suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Stephen Holguin.

Phoenix police say the man was trying to steal Oxycontin from the store.

Peter Thomas was at the pharmacy counter at the time.

"He says, 'Get the hell out of the way' and as I look to my left he's jumping over the counter and he's got a gun and he says, 'OK, everybody on the floor,'" Thomas said.

This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the drugstore near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Witnesses told police that the male suspect was shot by a customer during the attempted holdup.

The suspect was critically injured but was later pronounced dead.

The customer who reportedly shot the suspect remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

"Based on what the witnesses are telling us, you know, people have a right to defend themselves and defend others especially when we're talking about serious physical injury or death and at this point it seems to be a case of a good Samaritan in the right place at the right time," said Phoenix police Sgt. Jonathan Howard.

Police say they believe the suspect acted alone and that they found two guns on him. No one else was hurt.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.