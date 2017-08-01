Homes, cars vandalized in Maricopa

“If it was done to their parent’s vehicle, I don’t think they would see it the same way,” says Costello. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Joe Costello believes his family vehicles were the only ones tagged. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police said eight cars and homes were vandalized early Monday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Maricopa police say they’re investigating after eight cars and homes were vandalized early Monday. The graffiti was found around the Rancho El Dorado neighborhood.

Joe Costello believes his family vehicles were the only ones tagged. Two of his neighbors' homes were spray painted.

“They did loops on it. They put a penis on there,” Costello says as he points out where he cleaned the paint off his truck. “They did all kinds of stuff.”

Costello was awake at 4 a.m. when he heard two or three people talking outside.

“I thought maybe it was the next door neighbors,” says Costello. “Then it sounded like a paintball gun, so then I came out, opened the garage and I could hear them just take off. It sounded like a truck.”

Costello believes it was a teen prank gone too far, but he doesn’t think it’s funny.

“I don’t see adults at four in the morning driving around spray painting, breaking windows," says Costello. “If it was done to their parent’s vehicle, I don’t think they would see it the same way.”

Investigators don’t have any leads. If you have any information, please call the Maricopa Police Department.

